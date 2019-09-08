× Recalled hamburger buns could have pieces of plastic in them

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns Friday because they could have pieces of white plastic in them.

Conagra Brands recalled around 2,2000 cases of the hamburger buns that were distributed in the U.S.

The company found out a dough scraper had become “inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.”

The product being recalled is labeled:

-Item Description: UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z

-Item UPC: 00-6-98997-80913-5

-Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2

-Bag Closure Code: 191971U

This recall doesn’t affect any other Udi’s or Conagra Brands products.

The FDA says no injuries have been reported and anyone who bought the hamburger buns should throw them away or return them to the store.