× President Trump rally planned for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — President Trump will hold a rally when he visits Fayetteville Monday, the president’s campaign announced Friday.

The visit was previously scheduled to be held at the Fayetteville Regional Airport, but it has been moved to the Crown Expo Center, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

The Keep America Great rally will be the central event at the Crown Expo Center which can hold 7,000 people.

Voters in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district will be heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election a day after the president’s visit.

In February, the North Carolina Board of Elections ordered a new election after an investigation into absentee ballot irregularities.

Fayetteville police say no protesters have submitted permit requests.

Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the president is set to speak at 7 p.m.

Trump’s campaign has not said how many tickets have been issued or how many tickets it plans to issue.

