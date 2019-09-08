× Man dies in Burlington motorcycle wreck

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man died in Burlington Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into a parked van, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 5:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 1100 block of Anthony Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

When they arrived, officers found a 2019 Indian motorcycle that James Hamilton Little, 59, of Mebane had been riding.

The release says Little was going north on Anthony Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a parked van.

He was found unconscious near his motorcycle.

EMS and fire department officials attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The Burlington Police Traffic Team helped with the accident investigation and found excessive speed to be a contributing factor to the wreck, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this wreck. We ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.