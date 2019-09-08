× Davidson County student could face charges after online gun threat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A student could face charges after posting a threat online involving an image of guns, authorities say.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will meet with the District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Services regarding criminal charges after a student made a threat to one of the county schools.

At this time, investigators aren’t releasing any information about the school or the people involved.

Deputies say there is no threat to any of the schools in the district right now.