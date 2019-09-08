× Body of 22-year-old who drowned recovered from Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The body of a 22-year-old man who drowned in Lake Norman Saturday evening has been found, North Carolina wildlife officers said, WSOC reports.

Officials said emergency crews were able to recover the man’s body just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders were called around 4 p.m. to McKendree Road near the Hager Creek lake access area in Mooresville.

Officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the man was on a boat with 10 other people when he jumped off.

The man was wearing a life jacket, but it came off when he jumped in the water and that’s when he drowned, according to officials.

Wildlife officers said the area where the man drowned is around 14-feet deep.