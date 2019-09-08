20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship tips off coast of Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is working to find four crew members of the Golden Ray, a more than 71-ton cargo vessel, that tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick, WTOC reports.

Twenty members of the 24 person crew have been rescued so far.

The team is made up of 23 crew members and one pilot.

#Update Evacuations of the Golden Ray’s crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/F7JbdGCShU — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019

The Golden Ray is still in the St. Simons Sound, listing heavily on its side.

Authorities are working to stabilize the ship and continue to search for the four missing crew members.

The coast guard is limiting all vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick.

The Golden Rey, a vehicle carrier, was in the process of leaving Brunswick and going to Baltimore, according to a maritime map.