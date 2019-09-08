1 dead after fatal crash on West Wendover Avenue

Posted 11:15 am, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, September 8, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man died Saturday after being hit by a truck in Greensboro, according to police.

Warren Lee Pettis, 76, of Danville, was trying to walk across West Wendover Avenue near Edwardia Drive.

He was then hit by a 2013 Toyota Tundra being driven by Ronald Ray McKenzie, 64, of Greensboro, police say.

Pettis was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

He died shortly after arriving there due to injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

