SC 7-year-old gives money saved for Disney World trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. — A South Carolina 6-year-old gave up a trip to Disney World to help others, WTVD reports.

Jermaine Bell celebrates his 7th birthday on Sept. 7.

His mother and father had saved up money to take him to Disney World.

But with Hurricane Dorian lashing the East Coast, Bell decided he wanted to do something else with that money.

Bell took the Disney money and used it to buy hot dogs, chips and water.

He then handed out that food to hurricane evacuees.

