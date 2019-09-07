× Police investigating homicide on Yanceyville St.

Greensboro, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a body found in the 3200 block of Yanceyville St. as homicide, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. Police say the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Officers initially received a report of a dead body around 5:38 a.m. The southbound lanes of Yanceyville St. between Guest St. and Salisbury Pl. were shut down until around 10:50 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.