Panthers coach surprises boy who cuts grass to pay for college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Rivera, the Carolina Panthers head coach, and the team surprised a 12-year-old boy who is saving for college by mowing lawns, WCNC reports.

“I love to help people,” Jaylin Clyburn said.

Jaylin believes his dedication to hard work and willingness to help others will help him later in life.

He started mowing lawns because he didn’t want his mother to be overwhelmed with college costs.

He also says he wants to meet Cam Newton and to be an NFL player someday.

So Coach Rivera and the Panthers decided to surprise Jaylin by gifting him brand new equipment.

Jaylin now has a football autographed by Cam Newton, an official t-shirt for the Panthers grounds crew and his own blue Panthers lawnmower.

12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn started mowing lawns to save for college this summer.@Lowes and @RiverboatRonHC heard his story and got him all new equipment for his growing business 💙 pic.twitter.com/PmlcdiQXH8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2019