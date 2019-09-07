Man found dead on Yanceyville Street identified; police investigating death as homicide

Greensboro, N.C. -- The person found dead on Yanceyville Street Saturday has been identified, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Alvin Perry.
Detectives are investigating the incident on the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street as a homicide.
Police say the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.
Officers initially received a report of a dead body around 5:38 a.m.
The southbound lanes of Yanceyville Street between Guest Street and Salisbury Place were shut down until around 10:50 a.m.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975