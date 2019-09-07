Man found dead on Yanceyville Street identified; police investigating death as homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greensboro, N.C. -- The person found dead on Yanceyville Street Saturday has been identified, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Alvin Perry.

Detectives are investigating the incident on the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street as a homicide.

Police say the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Officers initially received a report of a dead body around 5:38 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Yanceyville Street between Guest Street and Salisbury Place were shut down until around 10:50 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.