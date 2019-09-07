High Point man helps deliver aid to Bahamas on cruise ship after Hurricane Dorian devastation

Posted 12:35 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, September 7, 2019

A High Point man helped deliver aid to the Bahamas while on a cruise after Hurricane Dorian hit the country.

Avery Jones, who owns Cut-N-Up Barbershop in High Point, was on vacation with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Jones tells FOX8 10,000 meals were prepared and water and supply lines were delivered to Freeport Bahamas Thursday morning.

The Empress of the Seas cruise ship was the first ship to deliver aid to Freeport.

Medical staff were also taken to Freeport.

The ship was set to leave from the Port of Miami at 4 p.m. Wednesday to go to Nassau, Bahamas.

The ship didn't leave until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The death toll, now at 43, is expected to rise drastically, officials said, as hundreds remain missing, buried under rubble on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands by the strongest hurricane ever to hit the archipelago nation.



