Foster mother charged after 12-month-old boy dies in hot car in NC

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman has been charged in connection with her 12-month-old foster son’s death after she left him in a hot car for hours while she was at work last week, police said, WSOC reports.

Dawn Broecke, 42, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after her foster son was found inside a car at the McMullen Creek Shopping Center off Pineville Matthews Road.

She turned herself in to police on Wednesday.

According to officers, Broecke works at the shopping center and said she didn’t realize she left him in the car until she got off work.

Police said when Broecke found her son in the vehicle around 5 p.m. on Aug. 29, she frantically called 911 for help.

When officers got there, they said they tried to save the boy and rushed him to Atrium Pineville, but it was too late.

This is the second time a child has died in a hot car in NC this year after 9-month-old Kaiden Logan died in a hot car in Winston-Salem on May 2, according to a KidsAndCars.org news release.

37 children have died in hot cars this year.

NC ranks sixth in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 36 deaths since 1991.

The release says 2018 was the worst year for child car deaths with a total of 53 children dying nationwide.