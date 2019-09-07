× Daycare worker charged, allegedly suffocated 4-month-old

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and is facing a murder charge after a 4-month-old died at a Delaware daycare center, Delaware State Police say.

The Delaware State Police have charged Dejoynay M. Ferguson, 19, of New Castle, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her care at a Bear daycare facility.

Troopers and medical personnel responded to a call telling them about an infant at the Little People Child Development Center who was unresponsive Thursday.

Police say the investigation has determined that Ferguson placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive

After becoming unresponsive, the victim was placed back into a crib by Ferguson.

Then, after about 20 minutes, Ferguson told the owner of the daycare that the victim was unresponsive and a call was made to 911.

The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Ferguson was the child’s assigned caregiver.

She is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash bail at the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.

As a result of the incident and ongoing investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the facility indefinitely.