Accident closes down West Wendover Avenue, injuries reported

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A traffic accident closed down West Wendover Avenue between Tri-City Boulevard and Edwardia Drive Saturday, Greensboro police say.

Injuries have been reported.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are and how many people are injured.

The cause of the accident is also unclear.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area and to use alternate routes if possible.