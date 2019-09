Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s often called wrestling on wheels.

You might remember watching roller derby on television years ago. It’s changed quite a bit since then and it’s now an international sport.

This weekend roller derby teams from around the world roll into Winston-Salem to compete in the international playoffs.

A dozen teams from as far away as Paris and Argentina will take to the track to take part in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Playoffs.