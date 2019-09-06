Tyler Perry’s personal plane brings relief supplies to hurricane-devastated areas in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Bahamas reel after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the archipelago, Tyler Perry is using his own seaplane to make a difference, TMZ reports.

Perry, an actor and filmmaker, sent his personal seaplane to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, loaded with relief supplies set for one of the most desperate areas, the Abaco Islands.

His plan made two trips on Thursday with plans for more.

Water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers, hygiene products and other essentials were sent down — and a few people, including children and a pregnant woman, were brought back for medical attention, according to TMZ.

Perry initially announced his plan to help on Wednesday with an Instagram post that has since garnered more than 84,000 likes.

"To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better," Perry wrote. "You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin."