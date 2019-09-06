Teenager arrested in California, charged with murdering 5-year-old in Winston-Salem week after police canvased neighborhood

Posted 9:53 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, September 6, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A teenager was arrested for allegedly murdering a 5-year-old boy, according to Winston-Salem police.

On July 6, 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarrette was playing in his family's apartment on the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Circle when a stray bullet came through and hit him.

The boy died from his injury.

U.S. Marshals arrested Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17,  on a murder charge on Thursday night in southern California, more than 2,000 miles from where the alleged murder took place. He is being held in a San Diego Detention Facility before extradition.

Officers previously arrested Oscar Rodriguez Mendez, 17, and two juveniles in connection with the child's death.

The new arrest comes just a week after officers canvased the community looking for information on Aug. 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.