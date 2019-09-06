Teenager arrested in California, charged with murdering 5-year-old in Winston-Salem week after police canvased neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A teenager was arrested for allegedly murdering a 5-year-old boy, according to Winston-Salem police.

On July 6, 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarrette was playing in his family's apartment on the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Circle when a stray bullet came through and hit him.

The boy died from his injury.

U.S. Marshals arrested Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17, on a murder charge on Thursday night in southern California, more than 2,000 miles from where the alleged murder took place. He is being held in a San Diego Detention Facility before extradition.

Officers previously arrested Oscar Rodriguez Mendez, 17, and two juveniles in connection with the child's death.

The new arrest comes just a week after officers canvased the community looking for information on Aug. 29.