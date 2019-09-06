Suspect caught on video robbing Winston-Salem store at gunpoint, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem business, according to a news release.

The robbery was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Store employees said the robber walked into the business and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

While in the business, the robber fired the gun several times, took the clerk's wallet and the cash drawer, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.