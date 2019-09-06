Shooting that killed 2 in Premier Federal Credit Union parking lot was murder-suicide, Greensboro police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people are dead after what Greensboro police say was a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the Premier Federal Credit Union parking lot at 1400 Yanceyville St. at 8:22 a.m. Friday on a reported shooting.

Officers found two victims, a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds. The woman was dead inside her vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injury.

The woman was identified as Shamona Mosley, 30, of Greensboro, and the man was identified as Eric Mosely, 31, of Greensboro.

Police say the two were legally married but separated.

An investigation revealed that Eric Mosely came up to Shamona Mosley in the parking lot of her workplace, shot her while she was in her vehicle and then shot himself, according to police.