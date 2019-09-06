‘No words for that’: Greensboro family planning two funerals following Monday double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Since Monday, the family members of Christopher Parson and Kendrick Gilbert Jr. have been waiting by the phone in hopes to hear that their killer has been caught.

“It’s hard to wait,” Gilbert’s mother Katrina told FOX8 Friday afternoon.

She and her family had gathered at their apartment for a candlelight vigil to honor the young men.

Greensboro police say that cousins Gilbert, 24, and Parson, 24, were shot during an early morning home invasion on West Market Street.

Parson’s wife and 1-month-old baby girl were home and were also hurt during the invasion.

As of Friday, police still have not made an arrest. Meanwhile, the family the victims leave behind wants answers.

“For somebody to rip that from my heart, there are no words for that,” said Sabrina Noble, Parson’s mother.

She said she never imagined that her son would be among the people killed in the violence that Greensboro has seen in 2019.

“I’m very angry because my son was everything to me,” she said.

Kendrick Gilbert Sr., Gilbert’s father, said the two young men were the pillars that held their family together.

“We lost two wonderful members of our family -- pillars of our family -- future of our family,” he said.

They are now having to plan two funerals too soon and pay for the mounting medical cost that Parson’s widows and daughter will now face.

Saturday they will host a fish fry and car wash in Greensboro at 309 Gate City Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.