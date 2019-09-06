× New name recommended for Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new name has been recommended for the Dixie Classic Fair.

Winston-Salem city management has recommended the name be changed to the Twin City Classic Fair.

It comes after an extensive public input process.

The current name was criticized for ties to slavery.

The proposed name goes inf front of the General Government Housing Committee on Tuesday.

From there it will go to the city council.

If a new name is selected, it will go into effect in 2020.