More than 100,000 without power across eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian slams the coast

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — Powerful winds and rain are beating the North Carolina coast, which is entirely under a Hurricane Warning as Dorian passes by.

Duke Energy reports 101,974 power outages across North Carolina, as of about 6 a.m.

New Hanover County has the most with more than 24,000 customers without power.

Carteret County reports more than 13,000 without power.

Many other counties impacted by the hurricane have also reported widespread power outages.

Bladen County – 1,010

Brunswick County – 8,868

Columbus County – 2,083

Craven County – 3,598

Duplin County – 4,522

Johnston County – 4,652

Jones County – 1,488

Lenoir County – 2,702

Onslow County – 5,523

Pamlico County – 1,148

Pender County – 5,459

Robeson County – 6,543

Sampson County – 7,528

Wake County – 2,653

Wayne County – 3,649

All other counties have reported fewer than 1,000 customers affected.