More than 100,000 without power across eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian slams the coast

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — Powerful winds and rain are beating the North Carolina coast, which is entirely under a Hurricane Warning as Dorian passes by.
Duke Energy reports 101,974 power outages across North Carolina, as of about 6 a.m.
New Hanover County has the most with more than 24,000 customers without power.
Carteret County reports more than 13,000 without power.
Many other counties impacted by the hurricane have also reported widespread power outages.
Bladen County – 1,010
Brunswick County – 8,868
Columbus County – 2,083
Craven County – 3,598
Duplin County – 4,522
Johnston County – 4,652
Jones County – 1,488
Lenoir County – 2,702
Onslow County – 5,523
Pamlico County – 1,148
Pender County – 5,459
Robeson County – 6,543
Sampson County – 7,528
Wake County – 2,653
Wayne County – 3,649
All other counties have reported fewer than 1,000 customers affected.