Lexington man arrested after allegedly leading Davidson County deputies on chase, hitting patrol vehicle

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through Davidson County and hitting a patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Early Thursday morning, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle heading south on Old U.S. 52 in the area of Walser Road, Lexington.

When the vehicle did not stop, deputies pursued.

During the chase, the vehicle crashed into a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Arrington Drive, near Old U.S. 52.

The vehicle then continued driving, crossing through the yard in front of an Arrington Drive home.

Deputies say a passenger jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving, which ended up giving the driver an opportunity to get away from the pursuing deputies.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver, identified as Kyle Duane Hyskell, 27, of Lexington, held the passenger against his will in the vehicle by refusing to stop and let him out. Hyskell had also reportedly showed a firearm.

Deputies later found the vehicle abandoned on a utility right-of-way off of Homer Street in the Welcome community. They found 412 grams of methamphetamine inside, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The search for Hyskell led deputies to a home at 3354 Leonard Road in Lexington where deputies found and arrested a woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Later, deputies returned to the same address and found Hyskell.

He was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, hit and run causing property damage, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed into the Davidson County Jail under a $1 million bond.