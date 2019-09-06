× Guilford County Schools parents frustrated over condition of schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — $1.5 billion of maintenance work is needed in Guilford County Schools.

Simone Caldwell has three kids at Wiley Elementary. She says the air conditioning is still a problem after six years.

Her daughters can’t take it much longer.

“As far as the repairs go, they are in dire need. She complains about it being either too hot or too cold so either it’s on or it’s not at all so she’s either sweating or she’s freezing and she has asthma so that’s not a good kick for her,” Caldwell said.

Last fall Guilford County Schools documented over 80 air conditioning outages. Some schools didn’t have it for over a month.

“Just imagine how we all feel when we’re overheated. We’re hot, we’re irritable. It makes learning difficult, if not impossible,” said Todd Warren, president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

Simone says aging HVACs aren’t the only problem.

“They just now finished fixing their water fountains because those were down with all kinds of calcium and fungus,” Caldwell said.

She just wants the best for her kids and for changes to take place.