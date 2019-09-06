Graham teenager accused of stabbing person ‘multiple times’; victim facing life-threatening injuries

Posted 10:38 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, September 6, 2019

Jomar Moore

GRAHAM, N.C. — An 18-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a person in an attent to kill them, Graham police report.

On Thursday, Graham police responded to a stabbing at 315 Albright Ave.

At the scene, officers found the victim inside a home with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Jomar Moore, 18, who lived at the same address. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and held under a $50,000 secured bond.

