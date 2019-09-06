Graham teenager accused of stabbing person ‘multiple times’; victim facing life-threatening injuries
GRAHAM, N.C. — An 18-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a person in an attent to kill them, Graham police report.
On Thursday, Graham police responded to a stabbing at 315 Albright Ave.
At the scene, officers found the victim inside a home with multiple stab wounds.
The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Jomar Moore, 18, who lived at the same address. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and held under a $50,000 secured bond.
