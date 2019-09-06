The FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam was at Morehead this week.
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Morehead
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at East Forsyth
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Rookie Anchor: Brianna Gusa, of East Davidson
-
Rookie Anchor: Jackson Ellington, of South Davidson High School
-
-
Rookie Anchor: Michael Graham, of Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
St. Louis mayor offers $100,000 in rewards for arrests in killings of 4 children
-
Famous Carolina Panthers fan Greg ‘Catman’ Good has passed away
-
Cam Newton’s X-rays come back ‘clean’ after injuring foot during Patriots game
-
-
Carolina Panthers release first-ever wine commemorating 25 seasons of Panthers’ football
-
Inspectors of Greensboro apartment complex where 3 people fell through balcony ask residents to avoid patio; inspections begin Tuesday
-
Winston-Salem Open forced to delay doubles to Friday due to storms