Former East Forsyth High School volunteer faces sex offense charges

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A former East Forsyth High School volunteer is facing sex offense charges.

Shonte Devon Watts is charged with indecent liberties with a student and three counts of disseminating material harmful to a minor, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Watt’s status as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School was suspended when school officials learned of the investigation in October of last year, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brent Campbell.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously. We encourage parents to make us aware of any situation that concerns them,” Campbell said in a statement.

Kernersville police said Watts’ bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

