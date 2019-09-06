Eye of Hurricane Dorian off North Carolina coast on track into Atlantic Ocean; coast still under Hurricane Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just hours after making landfall on Cape Hatteras, the eye of Hurricane Dorian is off the North Carolina coast and headed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Before 9 a.m. Friday, the Category 1 storm passed over Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported the eye of Hurricane Dorian was moving over the Atlantic east of the North Carolina coast.

By 1 p.m, the hurricane was about 95 miles east-northeast from Cape Hatteras and moving northeast at 17 mph.

Maximum sustained winds were near 90 mph (150 km/h) with a minimum central pressure of 956 mb.

The stretch of North Carolina coast from Bogue Inlet to the North Carolina-Virginia border remains under a Hurricane Warning, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

"Continue to shelter in a safe place," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said to those in the area of Hurricane Dorian in a Friday news conference.

The governor said people may be stranded on Ocracoke Island, possibly in the "hundreds."

Cooper lifted the evacuation orders for the barrier islands on the southeastern side of the state.

Drivers are reminded to never drive through water. More than 70 roads are impassable due to hurricane debris and damage, Cooper said.

"We will be ready and we will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference.

Forecasters say the hurricane will continue to move to the northeast Thursday night.

"Dorian should remain a powerful hurricane as it moves near or along the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours," the NHC reports. "Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia."

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says the hurricane may be off the North Carolina coast and headed into the Atlantic Ocean by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Thursday. By the night, the sky is expected to be clear not only in the Triad, but also on the coast.

Two deaths in North Carolina have been blamed on Hurricane Dorian. Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that an 85-year-old Columbus County man was the first storm-related death in North Carolina. Cooper said the man fell from a ladder as he was preparing his home for the storm. On Thursday, Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said a man pulling his boat out of the water in Oriental had a heart attack and died, according to WTVD. His identity was not released.

No serious injuries connected to recent North Carolina tornadoes were reported as of 10 a.m. Friday.