Burlington man facing child pornography charges

Posted 4:08 pm, September 6, 2019, by

Freddy Ross Woody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing child pornography charges, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Freddy Ross Woody, 66, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Burlington police started investigating after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the receiving and distribution of pornographic images involving juveniles.

Woody was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Friday. He is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.

Burlington police further charges are possible.

