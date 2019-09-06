2 women who survived ovarian cancer in their 20s to honor milestones in Athena’s Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Heather Hunter and Katie Warren share a bond that most people in their 20s never experience.

The two met years ago in a chemotherapy room.

“Twenty-four, going in for a full hysterectomy, it was rough, but I was like, this is just where I'm supposed to be going,” Hunter said.

“It was difficult. Anytime you hear the word cancer, you think it's a death sentence,” Warren said.

But it wasn’t.

Today Hunter and Warren are ovarian cancer survivors and say they have so much to celebrate.

Both women now have families of their own.

Hunter and her husband have adopted a daughter.

Warren and her husband have two adopted children – a son and a daughter.

Hunter and Warren will honor their personal milestones with their families at this year’s Athena’s Run for GYN Cancers.

“It’s so nice to see the community of Winston-Salem just rally around it,” Hunter said.

“The cancer diagnosis isn't the end of it. Life goes on and it's different, but for us, it's very good and we have lifelong friends because of it and a family because of it too,” Warren said.

Athena’s Run for GYN Cancers raises money to support education, care and research related to gynecologic cancers.