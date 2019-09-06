× 113 cats and dogs killed in flood at Bahamas animal shelter

FREEPORT, The Bahamas — More than a hundred cats and dogs are dead after Hurricane Dorian flooded a Bahamas animal shelter, according to the Miami Herald.

The Human Society of Grand Bahama reported 113 animals dead at the shelter.

The shelter is more than 10 feet above sea level, but the elevation did little to stop the powerful storm surge from reaching the shelter’s doors.

Six staffers, along with three dogs, spent two hours in a crawl space in the ceiling before they were able to swim out.

There were another 156 dogs and cats that survived the storm, but now the shelter has to find a new place for them.

“Our shelter is not habitable for human or beast right now,” Executive Director Tip Burrows told the newspaper. “The immediate need is to get these animals off the island to get proper medical attention.”