Winston-Salem police investigating after man shot, injured in drive-by

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Thursday night, according to a news release.

At 7:19, officers came to the 1100 block of Motor Road after a reported shooting.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, said he was in the parking lot of an apartment complex and a car drove into the parking lot and fired several shots at him.

The victim was hit in the foot and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

