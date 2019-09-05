‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 3: ‘Heartbreaking discovery’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The search for Jennifer Short ends with a heartbreaking discovery. More than 30 miles away, off a quiet rural road, near a creek bed, the 9-year-old’s remains are found. The nationwide search for a missing girl now turns into a manhunt for the person who murdered an entire family.

Subscribe to “Who Killed Jennifer Short”

RSS

Stitcher

Radio Public

Google Play

Coming soon to iTunes, Spotify, iHeart Radio and TuneIn. Check back for links.

Who Killed Jennifer Short? — read the web stories and watch the videos

Other FOX8 original podcasts

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”