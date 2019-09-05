× US Coast Guard rescue boat teams, aircraft stationed in NC in preparation for rescue missions

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is poised for rescues as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the Carolina coasts.

The Coast Guard reports crews are monitoring the storm for damages and remain ready to jump in once conditions are safe enough to do so.

Two shallow water rescue boat teams are staged in North Carolina with teams comprised of 16 people using six boats.

A search-and-rescue aircraft is staged in Elizabeth City before beginning rescue missions.

Other Coast Guard Units, including small boat stations, are waiting to begin search and rescue throughout the state and the Hampton Roads area.

“Safety is our primary concern as Dorian begins to head in our direction,” said Capt. Bion Stewart, commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Stay off the water as our ability to respond during the height of storm will be degraded and rescue efforts may be delayed.”

The Coast Guard warns the public to stay away from water because currents and depths can be unpredictable.

Anyone facing life-threatening emergency should call 911.