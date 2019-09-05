Purple sunset! Floridians share gorgeous images of sky after Hurricane Dorian

FLORIDA — The skies in Florida turned several shades of purple Wednesday night after Hurricane Dorian moved up the state’s coast.

Floridians took to Twitter with gorgeous photos of the sunset.

Purple skies after #Dorian passed by Jacksonville today. Do you think there’s a chance Dorian was a fan of Prince? pic.twitter.com/mpeM3bsVXo — Amy Pope-Latham, LCSW (@coastalBtherapy) September 5, 2019

The phenomenon is common after hurricanes, First Coast News reports.

First Coast News reports storm expert Steve Fundaro said it happens when clouds distort ultraviolet light from the sun as it sets “as if you’re looking through a filter.”

“You’re seeing a sunset normally, but you have low clouds underneath from the hurricane that are distorting the [normal sunset] colors to make it seem purple.”