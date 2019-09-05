Possible tornado caught on video in North Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian drives up coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — White Realty owner Wayne White was checking on properties his company manages in North Myrtle Beach when he said he saw a "crazy" sight.

White pulled out his phone as a possible tornado appears to form before his very eyes in a video he posted to Twitter.

"While at a traffic light, I saw the circular motion of the clouds," he said in a Twitter post. "I grabbed my phone and about that time the funnel dropped."

White said he saw the possible tornado at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning on 2nd Avenue North after turning off of Highway 17.

"Didn’t talk because I was too busy thinking about how fast the Jeep would drive in reverse if that thing came up 2nd Avenue," he wrote.

In the video, a cruiser is seen driving down the street, stopping and turning on its flashing lights.

One commenter joked, "Is the cop trying to arrest the storm?"

White replied, "He had it cornered. Scared it because the funnel went away."

The National Weather Service also shared a video from Pender County Fire Station 18 of a tornado in Pender County, North Carolina. NWS said the video, captured Thursday morning, shows the tornado pass by the fire station along Highway 17 at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video