Photos capture destruction in Emerald Isle after possible tornado amid Hurricane Dorian

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The Town of Emerald Isle shared shocking photos of destruction in the town after a possible tornado ripped through the area.

The town said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado," Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. "There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage."

No one was reported injured.