Parents charged after 2-month-old daughter dies with 96 fractures

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two parents were indicted on murder charges after their 2-month-old daughter died with 96 fractures, KHOU reports.

2-month-old Jazmine Rose Robin suffered two cracks in her skull, 71 cracks on her ribs and 23 cracks in other parts of her body.

KHOU reports the autopsy described her brain as “markedly liquified.”

Officials believe the girl’s parents — Jason Paul Robin Jr., 24, and Katharine White, 21, — hit her, and that White violently shook the little girl.

Robin and White were arrested in June, and their charges were upgraded Tuesday.

Robin faces a capital murder charge while White faces a murder charge.