New Carolina Panthers release first-ever wine commemorating 25 seasons of Panthers’ football

The Carolina Panthers have partnered with Wine by Design to release its first-ever wine commemorating 25 seasons of Panthers’ football, according to a news release.

“As we start this new season, it is great to be able to look back at some of the amazing moments and players that have shaped the Panthers first 25 years, said Paul McGoohan, vice president of business development for the Carolina Panthers. “We know that our fans like to celebrate and having a special wine for them to enjoy while reliving some of our best moments, and sharing in some new ones just feels right.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the Panthers! As sports fans look for more ways to celebrate their team, we are looking for more ways to bring together wine and sports,” said Diane Karle, CEO of Wine by Design. “Not only do we curate good wine but we work in tandem with the team and the community to identify new wine experiences for fans at the stadium, retail and local bars and restaurants.”

Carolina Panthers 25th Anniversary Cabernet is available at local retailers in North and South Carolina and throughout the Bank of America Stadium.

For more information and a list of local retailers, visit panthers.com/wine.