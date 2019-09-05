Man arrested in Randolph County after allegedly firing shots into another man’s home

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into another man’s home.

On Aug. 27 the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Camellia Lane in Randleman in reference to someone firing shots.

Several people called authorities about hearing gunshots as well as a victim who said someone had shot at his home with a gun. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate any suspects.

After further investigation, a detective was able to develop a suspect and obtain adequate evidence to proceed with warrants against James Glenn Baker for felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor injury of personal property. Detectives believe this was an intentional incident and not a random act of violence.

Baker was located on Wednesday after authorities received an anonymous tip about his location.

Baker was given a $30,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Friday in Randolph County District Court.