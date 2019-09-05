× Man arrested after alleged break-in in Stokes County, followed by a vehicle pursuit and crash in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A suspect was arrested after a break-in and fleeing police in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash, according to a news release.

On Thursday morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at a home in Stokes County where the intruder left the scene in a vehicle.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver, Tyler Davis White, 24, allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Shattalon Drive and Murray Road in Winston-Salem. White then reportedly ran from the scene.

No one was injured in the crash. It was determined the suspect vehicle was stolen from Forsyth County.

Deputies and Winston-Salem Police tried to locate the suspect with the help of a K-9.

Deputies were able to track the suspect to an address on Morningside Drive where he and Dushawn Lamont Alexander, who had outstanding drug-related warrants from Guilford County, were taken into custody without incident.

Charges will be forthcoming.

Here on Morningside Dr where officers arrested two men following a pursuit and home invasion out of Stokes County @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/ip7jQiqtW9 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) September 5, 2019