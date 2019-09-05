Hurricane Dorian 45 miles from Myrtle Beach, 85 miles from Wilmington as a Category 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The eyewall of Hurricane Dorian is just off the South Carolina shore as winds and rain continue to increase.

"Get to safety and stay there," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Thursday news conference.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the Category 2 storm is about 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and 85 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, headed northeast at 10 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

The coasts of both Carolinas are under a Hurricane Warning.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center extended the area under warning to stretch from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

"We will be ready and we will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference. "... Today is the day to finish preparing."

A mandatory evacuation order is already in effect for North Carolina's barrier islands.

Forecasters say the hurricane will continue to move to the northeast Thursday night.

Dorian will continue moving along the South Carolina coast before moving near or over the North Carolina coast tonight and Friday.