× Human remains found in Eden have been identified

EDEN, N.C. — Human remains found last year in Eden have been identified as a 52-year-old Eden man, according to a news release.

On Sept. 17, 2018, Eden police responded to N.C. Hwy. 14 between Meadow Road and Aiken Road after the discovery of human remains. Through DNA, the North Carolina State Lab has determined the remains are those of Timothy Lee Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was reported missing on July 14, 2018. The cause of Fitzpatrick’s death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having any further information concerning the incident is asked to call Det. Jamie Buffkin or Sgt. Brian Disher of the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.