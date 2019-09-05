× Gun tip sends schools in Stokes County into lockdown and parents into a panic

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Thursday morning gun threat at North Stokes High School had parents in a panic.

“You’re scared to death. You’re literally scared to death because you hear it everywhere and you never know,” Anita Smith said.

It’s happening all over. This time in Smith’s county and at her youngest child’s high school.

“He’s a senior and he’s going into the Marines. So I just got to get him through school,” she said. “He’s always sent me, ‘Mama we’re on lockdown but I’m OK.’ But not today.”

She became even more anxious when she realized he left his phone behind.

“Today he didn’t take it with him, because when I heard I run to his room and his phone was laying on the desk of all days,” she said.

Miles away, Lawsonville Elementary and Piney Grove Middle School were on lockdown as a precaution.

“We are very grateful that there was nothing to this whole situation,” North Stokes High School Principal Nathan Rasey said.

Smith is happy with the way the school handled the threat, but it doesn’t make taking her child to school every morning any easier.

“You’re scared to send them to school but if you don’t send them to school you get in trouble for that too,” Smith said.