Greensboro man charged with murder in death of his father

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is accused of killing his father, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Shane Harper, 41, of Greensboro, was arrested on Thursday and is charged with first-degree murder.

Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers came to 200 Spring Garden St. regarding a “found body.”

Officers found Thomas Daniel Harper, 74, of the residence, dead inside.

Greensboro police said Thomas Harper had multiple stab wounds from an apparent attack. They also said it appears he was killed at some point before Wednesday.

Shane Harper lived with his father at 200 Spring Garden St.

Harper is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.