× Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, rape and robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been charged with kidnapping, rape and robbery, according to a news release.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:15 p.m. Greensboro Police arrested Roderick Bengal Thacker, 28, of Greensboro, in Mocksville.

Thacker is charged with kidnapping, rape, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Thacker is in the Guilford County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Police would like anyone with information about this case to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.