FOX8’s Neill McNeill joins Samaritan’s Purse flight to Bahamas to report on hurricane devastation

Posted 12:47 pm, September 5, 2019, by

FOX8's Neill McNeill is heading to the Bahamas to give an on-the-ground look at the devastation the island country faces.

McNeill joins Samaritan's Purse, a worldwide relief organization.

Samaritan's Purse is leading the flight to bring laboratories, tents, x-ray equipment and medical supplies — everything you'd find in a regularly operating hospital — to areas in need.

Flight coordinators expect the plane to take off by 2:30 p.m. for the roughly 2-hour flight to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where there is a functioning airport.

Samaritan's Purse will then need to get the supplies to Grand Bahama Island.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.