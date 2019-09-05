Dorian lashes coast of the Carolinas; hurricane conditions expected Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coast of the Carolinas is bracing for the impacts of Dorian, now a Category 3 major hurricane, as winds and rain begin to increase.

As of 5 a.m. The storm is about 80 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 200 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, headed north at 8 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The coasts of both Carolinas are under a Hurricane Warning.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center extended the area under warning to stretch from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

"We will be ready and we will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference. "... Today is the day to finish preparing."

A mandatory evacuation order is already in effect for North Carolina's barrier islands.

Forecasters say the hurricane may begin moving north-northeast Thursday morning and northeast by Thursday night.

Through the day, Dorian will continue moving toward the South Carolina coast before moving near or over the North Carolina coast tonight and Friday.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.