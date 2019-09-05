× Brunswick County to cut off water supply to NC barrier islands ahead of ‘worst of the storm’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolina coasts, Brunswick County will cut off the water supply to North Carolina’s barrier islands “as the worst of the storm approaches.”

The Town of Oak Island announced Thursday afternoon that the town will shut off water at 6 p.m. in conjunction with Brunswick County Utilities.

“The Town and the County have a plan for this, and we do have water stored, but we all need to be conservative with water usage until the supply is restored,” the Town of Oak Island said.

The town warned that officials do not know when water will be restored from the county.

“It will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so,” the town said.